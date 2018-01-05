FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Closer to a much warmer weekend ahead

Now that we are past the coldest Arctic air, our temperatures will continue to moderate over the weekend with lows this morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s and a lot of areas likely remaining right at or just above freezing for lows tonight.

Clouds will remain thick through the morning but some sunshine will peek through at times with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Skies will remain mostly clear and partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from 30 to 32 north to 32-34 along I-10 and upper 30s for coastal areas, so no hard conditions will remain. For those of you still dripping pipes, you won’t have to worry about that any longer as temperatures tonight do not look to cause any pipe issues.

Saturday will bring more sunshine to the area with morning temperatures warming up into the upper 50s to near 60 by afternoon. A surge of even warmer air Sunday will bring highs back into the 60s with the chance of a few scattered showers during the day. A cold front moving through late Sunday night into early Monday brings the chance of rain up to 60% in the overnight hours with rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch possible through Monday.

Only slightly cooler with lows back into the 40s behind the front next week with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These temperatures are closer to normal for our area in January. A chance of more rain returns by next Thursday and Friday as yet another front pushes through, dropping our temperatures again by next weekend.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry