Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza kicks off Mardi Gras season

Mardi Gras kicks off with Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza where members of Krewe of Krewes will strut their stuff in a lively, mini-parade.

The celebration will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

The audience will have an opportunity to win grand prizes, dance and hail the kings and queens of more than 60 krewes from across Southwest Louisiana.

There will be King Cake and those who find "babies" in their cake pieces win prizes which include items from local businesses.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following locations: Joseph's Electric located at 605 12th St., Gordon's Drug Store located at 2716 Lake St. and Party Time Store located at 4452 Lake Street, all in Lake Charles.

Twelfth Night is the legendary beginning of Mardi Gras season before Lent. It represents the 12 days after Christmas.

This event also gives Mardi Gras royalty an opportunity to wave goodbye in their grand costumes and welcome the new season.

