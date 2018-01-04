Father of kidnapped Texas girl speaks out

The father of one of the two abducted Round Rock, Texas, girls spoke with 7 News Thursday to discuss the suspected kidnapper, Terry Miles.

Greg Griffith, father to 14-year-old Lili Griffith, said Miles had an extremely inappropriate relationship with the teenager - one he describes as an immediate infatuation.

"It was like they were inseparable and I knew whatever he said right from the beginning, Lili must've liked it," said Griffith.

Griffith said Lili even spent time in Miles' trailer and said he had no idea what occurred inside the trailer.

"He says she just fell asleep in there," said Griffith. "When I confronted him, I was not pulling any punches, I wanted to know what the hell was going on."

Griffith painted a picture of the accused kidnapper's temperament, stating Miles has a skewed view of reality.

"He thought he was 103-years-old and drank from the fountain of youth," said Griffith. "He talked all about the aliens and his thought of what was going on around us was totally bent."

Griffith said he never knew Miles was in Texas but said he believes he knows why.

"I absolutely figured he was stalking Lili," said Griffith. "Absolutely, that's the first thing I thought."

After learning the mother of the two girls, Tonya Bates, had been slain in her Texas home Sunday, Griffith said he equivocated over how the situation would ultimately pan out.

"It could be a murder-suicide and he could take those kids and drive off a cliff," said Griffith. "He always said I have nothing to lose...I'll take someone with me."

Miles is facing federal kidnapping charges and will be extradited back to Austin. The investigation into Bates' death is currently under investigation.

