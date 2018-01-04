LCPD: Avoid I-210 WB in Lake Charles due to wreck - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD: Avoid I-210 WB in Lake Charles due to wreck

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking motorists to avoid I-210 westbound due to a traffic accident.

The outside lane of I-210 over Holly Hill is blocked. 

LCPD asks that you avoid the area for the next 45 minutes to an hour while crews work to clear the wreck.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-01-05 15:05:28 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-01-05 14:03:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

    Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:21 AM EST2018-01-05 13:21:05 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

    More >>

    If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly