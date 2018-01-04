LCPD: Avoid I-210 WB in Lake Charles due to wreck

Mardi Gras kicks off with Twelfth Night Parade Extravaganza where members of Krewe of Krewes will strut their stuff in a lively, mini-parade. The celebration will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are admitted free. The audience will have an opportunity to win grand prizes, dance and hail the kings and queens of more than 60 krewes from across S...

