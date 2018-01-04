Erdace Apartments breaks ground in downtown Lake Charles

It's a project that's been in the works for over four years, but Thursday the Erdace Apartments are finally becoming a reality.

The apartment complex held it's groundbreaking ceremony where city leaders attended, and talked about what's next for downtown Lake Charles.



Many doubted, but the Erdace Apartments are coming to downtown Lake Charles.



As property owner Roger Landry finally broke ground on the 270 unit apartment complex, he spoke about why it took him four years to get to this point.



"It just takes time, and this is a very complex project," said Landry.



Landry said adding more units and amenities like a parking garage are what pushed things back.



No matter how long it's taken, Mayor Nic Hunter is excited to see progress and believes it will drive economic development for the downtown area.



"Business people, investors, they're smart," said Hunter. "They know where people are, and so this apartment complex locating here, I think is only going to increase other people saying downtown Lake Charles is the place to invest."



Wednesday, the city council approved to enter into a development agreement with Erdace that will work out street closures, traffic issues and the streetscape in downtown.



"The developer recognizes that this project being in the heart of the downtown area will have some negative impact on development, because of all the construction activity," said John Cardone, city administrator.



But while construction could bring issues later down the road, officials believe it will be worth it in the end when the apartments are complete.



"This is going to be a major game changer for downtown Lake Charles," said Hunter. "We're so thrilled and so excited."

Landry says that the price for units will range from $995 to $1400. The apartment complex is set to open in Spring of 2019.

