New President and Vice President elected for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

A new President and Vice President have been elected to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

At its Jan. 4 meeting the CPPJ elected Judd Bares as its 2018 president and Kevin white as vice president. Bares succeeds Kevin Guidry and White succeeds Guy Brame.

Bares is serving his first term on the Police Jury as a juror for District 12, which includes Town of Vinton and portions of Wards 4 and 7. White is also serving his first term on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury as juror of District 1, which includes portions of the Moss Bluff area and Ward 1.

