New President and Vice President elected for Calcasieu Parish Po - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New President and Vice President elected for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

A new President and Vice President have been elected to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. 

At its Jan. 4 meeting the CPPJ elected Judd Bares as its 2018 president and Kevin white as vice president. Bares succeeds Kevin Guidry and White succeeds Guy Brame. 

Bares is serving his first term on the Police Jury as a juror for District 12, which includes Town of Vinton and portions of Wards 4 and 7. White is also serving his first term on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury as juror of District 1, which includes portions of the Moss Bluff area and Ward 1.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:05 AM EST2018-01-05 15:05:28 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Friday, January 5 2018 9:03 AM EST2018-01-05 14:03:20 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

    Job Readiness Workshop to help job seekers

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:21 AM EST2018-01-05 13:21:05 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

    More >>

    If you are looking for a job, you can get a little extra help at the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center's "Job Readiness Workshop."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly