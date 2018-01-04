Chocolate Could Become Extinct As Soon As 2050! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chocolate Could Become Extinct As Soon As 2050!

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Chocolate could become a thing of the past, and it may all be due to climate change!

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting that cacao plants are likely to go extinct as early as 2050.

The plants, which are used to make chocolate and cocoa powder, primarily call the rainforests of West Africa home. But, scientists say higher temperatures caused by climate change will make it nearly impossible for cacao plants to be cultivated.

But, before you start hoarding candy, help may be on the way.

Candy giant, Mars, is teaming up with the University of California-Berkeley to modify the D-N-A of cacao plants. This could allow the plants to be able to survive rising temperatures.

