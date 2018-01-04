I-10 lane closure in Jeff Davis Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 lane closure in Jeff Davis Parish

By David Bray, Producer
The I-10 westbound right lane at U.S. 165 will be closed Friday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for bridge maintenance, according to a news release from DOTD. 

