Girl Scout cookies return

Just in time to break your fitness resolutions, the Girl Scouts are back with their addictive cookies.

All the classics are available, including the extremely popular S'mores cookie that made its debut last year. The cookie-selling season usually lasts from January to April every year.

Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised stays in Southwest Louisiana. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through their programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.

To find out when Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

