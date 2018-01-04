Security camera catches man exposing himself outside drive-thru window

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a man they say committed an obscene act in the drive-thru area of a local business, according to Lt. Richard Harrell, spokesman for LCPD.

Officers responded to an obscenity call at a Subway sandwich shop on Prien Lake Road on Dec. 30. Upon investigation, the officers found out an unidentified male had walked into the drive-thru area of the Subway and committed an obscene act, which was caught on surveillance video.

When employees approached the drive-thru window the suspect fled the area.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call LCPD at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.