Lake Charles church choir invited to perform at Carnegie Hall

The First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles Choir has been invited to perform at the world-famous Carnegie Hall. The church's choir will participate in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Requiem in New York City.

The performance is planned to take place on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Auditorium.

"It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York," Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Dr. Jonathan Griffith stated in a news release. "First United Methodist Church of Lake Charles Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording."

In order to prepare for the concert, the singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.