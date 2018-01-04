Teens arrested after posting picture of stolen deer on Facebook - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Teens arrested after posting picture of stolen deer on Facebook

By Jillian Corder, Assistant News Director
Facebook photo of Drake Barber (Source: Facebook/WPSO) Facebook photo of Drake Barber (Source: Facebook/WPSO)
Drake Barber (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office) Drake Barber (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
Dustin Miller (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office) Dustin Miller (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KPLC) -

A social media post led to the arrest of two Washington Parish teens for the theft of a farm-raised deer.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) arrested Drake Barber, 19, and Dustin Miller, 17, both of Franklinton. The teenagers allegedly shot a farm-raised deer valued at an estimated $8,500.

The deer is described as a two-and-a-half-year-old, white-tailed deer, 23 point buck, weighing approximately 200 pounds and measuring 181 points on the Boone and Crocket Scale.

“Farm-raised deer and exotics in Louisiana are considered ‘alternative livestock’ which are regulated by the LDAF. Our alternative livestock industry consists of more than 300 licensed farms creating both a multi-million dollar annual economic impact and recreational opportunities in the ‘Sportman’s Paradise’ in which we live," said Commissioner Mike Strain.

Investigators say Barber and Miller shot and removed the deer from the owner’s property on the night of Dec. 26, 2017.

“Investigators said after the suspects illegally shot and killed the deer, it appears they posted a photo with the deer in question on a Facebook page," said Strain.

Both have been booked for theft of property valued over $5,000 but less than $25,000. If convicted, the suspects face a fine and/or possible jail time.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

