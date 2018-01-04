PHOTOS: Rare frost flowers spotted in Southwest Louisiana

Several rare frost flowers have been spotted across Southwest Louisiana.

Frost flowers “bloom” when the air temperature is below freezing, but the ground stays above freezing and is moist.

The water and sap in the plant’s stem freezes, expands and causes the stem to burst.

As more water is drawn through the cracks it pushes the thin ice layers further from the stem, causing a thin "petal" to form.

The petals of frost flowers are very delicate and will break when touched.

