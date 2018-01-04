CONSIDER THIS: New Year's resolutions

The New Year is here, and this Saturday the 12 days of Christmas come to a close with the Epiphany. Many of us will also have a personal epiphany as we come to the sudden clarity and realization that our New Year’s resolutions have already gone by the wayside.

When I look back at the resolutions I’ve made over the years, the amount of failures I’ve created is actually embarrassing. Maybe that’s because there's a difference between resolutions and a personal improvement plan.

Perhaps that’s because the latter has the word “plan” in it. If we don’t plan to achieve our goals, we rarely do achieve them.

I recently ran across a suggestion that a year is just too long of a planning term, that we should set monthly goals. Then each day you ask yourself, “What am I going to do today to get me closer to my goal?”

That sounds like reasonable advice to me. This seems to be an easier process from a work standpoint than it does in our personal lives.

At work, goals are generally pretty clear and well established. And our workdays are full of tasks to accomplish the goals. Maybe we should all consider treating our personal lives more like a job.

If you are like me and have a long track record of failed New Year’s resolutions, it certainly seems reasonable that we need to do something different this time around.

Or maybe I should just accept that I’m probably not going to lose weight and get healthier this year.

Wherever you are on this, we hope 2018 has started off well for you, and we wish you success in all you do.

