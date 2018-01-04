Millenials want to pay off holiday debt with tax refund

Tax refunds are around the corner. So, what will Millennials spend theirs on?

No, it's not the most fashionable shoes or the latest tech. According to a survey by Jackson Hewitt, 43 percent of Millennials plan on using their tax refund to pay off bills accumulated over the holidays.

That's actually higher than 31 percent of the general population polled with the same question.

Paying off credit card debt is one of the best things people can do to improve their finances. Those planning to repay holiday expenses with their refund may be affected by refund delays as certain filers may not get tax refunds until late February.

