Millenials want to pay off holiday debt with tax refund

The father of one of the two abducted Round Rock, Texas, girls spoke with 7 News Thursday to discuss the suspected kidnapper, Terry Miles. Greg Griffith, father to 14-year-old Lili Griffith, said Miles had an extremely inappropriate relationship with the teenager - one he describes as an immediate infatuation. "It was like they were inseparable and I knew whatever he said right from the beginning, Lili must've liked it," said Griffith. Griffith said Lili even spent t...More >>
Cold weather has affected Southwest Louisiana in the most shocking way this season. Aaron Smart, owner of Smart Automotive, said there are three major things you want to look out for. "One: do you have the proper mixture of antifreeze in your vehicle and the proper amount. Two: do you have the proper amount of air pressure in your tires. Three: you want to have your battery checked," said Smart.More >>
When life throws you hurdles, it can be tough to pick yourself back up. Not for one DeRidder woman who continues to persevere through the toughest challenges, including an accident leaving her paralyzed. Now, the wheelchair she has to depend on has been stolen. Forty-seven-year-old Dawn Gonzales was critically injured during an ATV accident in 2013.More >>
