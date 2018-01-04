Pizza for breakfast good for you - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pizza for breakfast good for you

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

When thinking about breakfast, a full pepperoni pizza might not be the kind of meal you have in mind, but according to food experts, it should be. 

The reason behind this bizarre food choice is the carbohydrates. 

Food expert Jason Bull says breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and to get the day started you need carbs. 

So whether you like it fresh or cold, starting the morning off with a slice of pizza will set you up for an energy-full day. 

