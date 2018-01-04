Giving back through the Foundation at St. Louis Catholic High Sc - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Giving back through the Foundation at St. Louis Catholic High School

The St. Louis Catholic High School Foundation was created in 1983 to fund improvements to the school and ensure the highest quality education. (Source: KPLC) The St. Louis Catholic High School Foundation was created in 1983 to fund improvements to the school and ensure the highest quality education. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It is a gift that keeps on giving: the St. Louis Catholic High School Foundation relies on community donations to fund improvements to the school and ensure the highest quality education is accessible for its students.

It is the desire of the St. Louis Catholic High School Community to make every effort to provide a Catholic education to all students who meet the criteria for admission and who choose St. Louis for their high school education.

The St. Louis Foundation, the Trust Fund for The Future, was established in 1983 for the sole purpose of giving financial assistance to St. Louis Catholic High School. Governed by a Board of Directors, the Foundation distributes one-half of its earned income to the school and reinvests the second half, meaning that every gift to the Foundation is perpetual.

To provide additional support to the school in the form of scholarships, and to offer donors a means of permanently naming a scholarship in honor or in memory of a loved one, The St. Louis Foundation Endowed Scholarship Program has been established.

?Donors will receive recognition or remain anonymous according to their wishes. The donor decides upon what basis the scholarship is distributed, as long as it is consistent with the principals of Catholic education. For example, the scholarship criteria may be based upon a student's academic accomplishments or financial need.

For more information about St. Louis Catholic or to take a tour, please contact the Development Director, Ashley Ivey-Atkins at 337-436-7275 ext. 237 or visit www.slchs.org.

