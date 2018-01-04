Free nutrition program for Calcasieu parish kids

Kids from third through fifth-grade can learn more about healthy eating throughout the month of January.

The Moss Bluff Library is partnering with the LSU Ag Center to offer a four-week class.

LSU Ag Center nutrition educator Bernadine Thomas will cover the basics of nutrition and lead hands-on activities.

Students will receive a certificate for participating.

The program is free, but you need to register with the library to participate.

The first class starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, at the Moss Bluff Library on Parish Road.

The classes will continue each Thursday for the rest of January.

