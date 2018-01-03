Weight Watchers teams up with DJ Khaled - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Weight Watchers teams up with DJ Khaled

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
DJ Khaled is a new spokesman for Weight Watchers. (Source: Twitter) DJ Khaled is a new spokesman for Weight Watchers. (Source: Twitter)
Weight Watchers is hoping a new endorsement could fatten its stock portfolio. 

The company signed global hip hop star DJ Khaled to be a "social media ambassador."

Khaled is sharing his success with the program on social media. he says he's lost over 20 pounds. Weight Watchers says he will work with a coach and use its mobile app to keep track of his health and fitness goals.

