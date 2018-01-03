Weight Watchers teams up with DJ Khaled

this house is eight feet off the ground which means even wrapped pipes were no match for the extremely cold temperatures... plumber bobby Webre says there are multiple problems here... "He's got some busted pipes, it's still frozen up. I'm going to have to thaw it. He has a lot of exposed pipe in here and a lot of houses in Lake Charles do. But this house is eight foot off the ground, so he does have a lot of exposed pipe." Webre says even wrapped pipe...