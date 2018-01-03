Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors To Perform On March 31st

Lake Charles, Louisiana – Golden Nugget Lake Charles will present another exciting concert with Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors taking the stage in the Grand Event Center on Saturday, March 31 at 8:00 PM.

Smash Mouth, the multi-platinum and Grammy nominated band, is best known for the hits "Walkin' On the Sun", "All Star", and their cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" featured in the film Shrek. The Spin Doctors is best known for the hits "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" from their debut album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 with prices starting at $25, available online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone through Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Golden Nugget Box Office which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM with extended hours on concert days.

For a complete list of upcoming performances and to book your stay at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles, please visit www.goldennuggetlc.com.



Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.