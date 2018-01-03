Help for businesses and residents impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for residents and businesses impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.

In a news release, the SBA says it acted under its own authority to declare a disaster following the denial of the state's appeal for a major disaster declaration for individual assistance on Dec. 27, 2017.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.



Beginning at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, SBA representatives will be on hand at the Allen P. August Sr. Multi-Purpose Center, located at 2001 Moeling Street, to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application. No appointment is necessary. The SBA representatives will available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.



According to the news release, businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



The deadline to apply for property damage is March 5, 2018. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Oct. 2, 2018.

