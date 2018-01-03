Police: Sulphur man, missing girls found safe in Colorado

9:12 P.M. UPDATE: Two girls and a Sulphur man who have been at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert have been found in Trinidad, Colorado. Terry Miles is reportedly in police custody. The girls, 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, are safe according to Colorado authorities.

Police in Round Rock, Texas, held a news conference Wednesday afternoon about two missing girls believed to be with Sulphur man Terry Miles.

Authorities were searching for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret. They were reported missing after their mother, Tonya Bates, was found dead in her home in Round Rock on Sunday. Miles is considered a person of interest in her death.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks announced Wednesday that Miles had been seen at a business in Trinidad, Colorado, on Dec. 30, a day before Bates was found dead. The girls were not seen in the video, but Banks said that law enforcement has received numerous tips of sightings.

He said he believes Miles, who has a long criminal history in Calcasieu Parish, and the girls were in Colorado, where law enforcement is focusing its search.

Miles was believed to be driving a 2017 Hyundai.

Banks urged people to watch for the girls at gas stations, convenience stores, fast food restaurants and truck stops.

"Our primary focus is to bring 7-year-old Lulu and 14-year-old Lili home safely," Banks said.

As the search intensified, more is being uncovered about Miles'.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office says Terry Miles has violated probation in Louisiana and a warrant is currently being written for his arrest.

By moving to Round Rock, Miles violated his probation for the charges of Domestic Abuse Battery, his 3rd offense, and Illegal Possession of Stolen things.

Ken Pastorick with the Louisiana Department of Corrections says Miles was doing well on his probation granted in 2015 and was granted minimum supervision in April 2017.

The last time they did a probation visit with him was in August, when he lived in Calcasieu Parish.

But it's not the first time Miles has been on parole.

When he came to SWLA from California in 2006, he was on parole for a 2002 conviction of domestic abuse of spouse, rape by force of spouse, and threatening crime.

"He is evil, he's sadistically evil," said Pascha Filipiski Atchison.

She encountered Terry Miles through her niece, his former girlfriend Kerrie Lynn Filipiski.

Miles was arrested by Sulphur Police in 2011 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Kerrie was the victim.

"She was hung by her wrists, on the pipes inside the apartment, and he had beat her with a baseball bat and started to sodomize her and rape her," said Atchison.

That attempted Murder charge against Miles was dropped when Kerrie died in 2012, from an overdose.

Atchison says it was a hard time for her family, this only brings back her fear of Miles.

"Oh my god, I'm afraid he is going to do what he did to my niece to them because they are so young and they can't fight for themselves. They can't protect themselves against him. He's a big guy."

