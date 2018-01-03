Calcasieu Parish Public Library to showcase new genealogy database

The Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be showcasing new genealogy databases.

The branch manager of the Carnegie Memorial Library and SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library, Brandon Shoumaker, will be discussing the newest databases available to the community at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The program is free and will take place inside the Carnegie Memorial Library meeting room. That's at 411 Pujo Street in downtown Lake Charles.

Everyone is invited, whether you're a new or more advanced researcher.

For more information on this and other programming at the SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library, call 337-721-7110.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.