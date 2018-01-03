Louisiana flu activity on the rise

Influenza activity has increased significantly according to the latest weekly update from the state health department.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana is among the states with the highest confirmed illness through symptoms and laboratory surveillance.

“In more severe seasons, the flu causes approximately 700 deaths and nearly 8,000 hospitalizations each year,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary, Louisiana Department of Health. “In Louisiana and we are already on track to meet and possibly exceed these statistics for the current flu season.”

The season is certainly not over and the LDH has these reminders to help keep people from spreading the flu:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you have cold symptoms or have a fever greater than 100.3, stay away from others until you have not had a fever for 24 hours.

Call your doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is appropriate for you.

If you are sick, do not visit vulnerable loved ones who may be receiving care in a hospital, nursing home, cancer center or other settings.

If you are sick, do not kiss babies, pregnant women, grandparents, and others who may be at a higher risk of getting sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands frequently.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot.

“Now is still a good time to get a flu shot. The flu vaccine is readily available for both children and adults throughout the state at health care providers, community pharmacies and parish health units in each region,” said state health officer Jimmy Guidry. “Although a flu shot is never 100 percent effective, a vaccination is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and getting serious flu complications.”

