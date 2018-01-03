TRAFFIC: Accident on U.S. 171 at the bridge in Moss Bluff, south - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on U.S. 171 at the bridge in Moss Bluff, southbound lanes blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on Hwy. 171 (Source: Google maps) Accident on Hwy. 171 (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The southbound lanes of U.S. 171 at the bridge in Moss Bluff is blocked due to an accident.

No injuries reported.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your commute.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

