Danahay, Duncan qualify for Sulphur mayor - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Danahay, Duncan qualify for Sulphur mayor

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the March 24 election for Sulphur mayor. (Source: Calcasieu Clerk of Court) Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the March 24 election for Sulphur mayor. (Source: Calcasieu Clerk of Court)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the race for Sulphur city mayor in the March 24 election.

Wednesday was the first day of qualifying, which continues through Friday.

Click HERE to see photos of candidates in Calcasieu.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

CALCASIEU

SULPHUR MAYOR

  • Mike Danahay, D
  • Chris Duncan, R

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

  • Dru Ellender, R
  • Randy Hebert, Independent

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2

  • Mike Koonce, D
  • Hunter Pago, R

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

  • Melinda Hardy, D

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4

  • No candidates have qualified

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5

  • Jesse Fontenot, Independent
  • Gerrit Lawrence, R
  • Mandy Thomas, R

ALLEN PARISH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 2

  • No candidates have qualified

BEAUREGARD PARISH

DERIDDER MAYOR

  • Misty Clanton, no party
  • Mike Harper, no party

MERRYVILLE MAYOR

  • David Eaves, D

MERRYVILLE CHIEF OF POLICE

  • No candidates have qualified

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

  • Michelle Bennett, D
  • Narayan "MK" Dokwal, no party
  • Michael Harris, D
  • Vincent Labue, Independent
  • Chance Lewis, R
  • Billy Spikes, D

MERRYVILLE ALDERMEN (five to be elected)

  • Rodney Farris, Independent
  • Dale Reinhardt, no party
  • Sheila Smith, no party

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

  • Kimaron Moore, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

  • Faith Scott, D
  • Julian "Pee Wee" Williams, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

  • Gordon Jenkins, no party

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

  • Randy Larken, Independent

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

  • Keith Hooper, R

JEFF DAVIS

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 10

  • Vickie Buller, Independent

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3

  • No candidates have qualified

VERNON PARISH

DERIDDER MAYOR

  • Misty Clanton, no party
  • Mike Harper, no party

LEESVILLE MAYOR

  • Richard "Rick" Allen, other

NEW LLANO MAYOR

  • No candidates have qualified

NEW LLANO CHIEF OF POLICE

  • No candidates have qualified

ANACOCO CHIEF OF POLICE

  • Mike Martin, D
  • Michael Sanders, R
  • Jerry Waller, R

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

  • Michelle Bennett, D
  • Narayan "MK" Dokwal, no party
  • Michael Harris, D
  • Vincent Labue, Independent
  • Chance Lewis, R
  • Billy Spikes, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

  • Alice Guess, D
  • William "Coach" Thomas, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

  • No candidates have qualified

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

  • Willie Kennedy, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

  • "Danny Dowd," D
  • Nicole Ybarra, no party

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

  • Phillip Hunt, D
  • Anthony "Tony" Shapkoff, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

  • Keith Hooper, R

NEW LLANO TOWN COUNCIL (five to be elected)

  • Charlotte Cooper, D
  • Terry Speicher, R

Voter information may be found at geauxvote.com.

For more information on the qualifying and election dates, click HERE

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Pizza for breakfast good for you

    Pizza for breakfast good for you

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-01-04 17:57:16 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    When thinking about breakfast, a full pepperoni pizza might not be the kind of meal you have in mind, but according to food experts, it should be. The reason behind this bizarre food choice is the carbohydrates. Food expert Jason Bull says breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and to get the day started you need carbs. 

    More >>

    When thinking about breakfast, a full pepperoni pizza might not be the kind of meal you have in mind, but according to food experts, it should be. The reason behind this bizarre food choice is the carbohydrates. Food expert Jason Bull says breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and to get the day started you need carbs. 

    More >>

  • LC residents struggle with pipes frozen, broken and still at risk of freezing

    LC residents struggle with pipes frozen, broken and still at risk of freezing

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-04 17:38:34 GMT

    this house is eight feet off the ground which means even wrapped pipes were no match for the extremely cold temperatures... plumber bobby Webre says there are multiple problems here... "He's got some busted pipes, it's still frozen up.  I'm going to have to thaw it.  He has a lot of exposed pipe in here and a lot of houses in Lake Charles do.  But this house is eight foot off the ground, so he does have a lot of exposed pipe." Webre says even wrapped pipe...

    More >>

    this house is eight feet off the ground which means even wrapped pipes were no match for the extremely cold temperatures... plumber bobby Webre says there are multiple problems here... "He's got some busted pipes, it's still frozen up.  I'm going to have to thaw it.  He has a lot of exposed pipe in here and a lot of houses in Lake Charles do.  But this house is eight foot off the ground, so he does have a lot of exposed pipe." Webre says even wrapped pipe...

    More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:36 PM EST2018-01-04 17:36:09 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly