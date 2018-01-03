Danahay, Duncan qualify for Sulphur mayor

Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the March 24 election for Sulphur mayor. (Source: Calcasieu Clerk of Court)

Incumbent Chris Duncan will face Mike Danahay in the race for Sulphur city mayor in the March 24 election.

Wednesday was the first day of qualifying, which continues through Friday.

Click HERE to see photos of candidates in Calcasieu.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

CALCASIEU

SULPHUR MAYOR

Mike Danahay, D

Chris Duncan, R

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

Dru Ellender, R

Randy Hebert, Independent

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2

Mike Koonce, D

Hunter Pago, R

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3

Melinda Hardy, D

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4

No candidates have qualified

SULPHUR CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5

Jesse Fontenot, Independent

Gerrit Lawrence, R

Mandy Thomas, R

ALLEN PARISH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 2

No candidates have qualified

BEAUREGARD PARISH

DERIDDER MAYOR

Misty Clanton, no party

Mike Harper, no party

MERRYVILLE MAYOR

David Eaves, D

MERRYVILLE CHIEF OF POLICE

No candidates have qualified

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

Michelle Bennett, D

Narayan "MK" Dokwal, no party

Michael Harris, D

Vincent Labue, Independent

Chance Lewis, R

Billy Spikes, D

MERRYVILLE ALDERMEN (five to be elected)

Rodney Farris, Independent

Dale Reinhardt, no party

Sheila Smith, no party

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Kimaron Moore, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Faith Scott, D

Julian "Pee Wee" Williams, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Gordon Jenkins, no party

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Randy Larken, Independent

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Keith Hooper, R

JEFF DAVIS

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 10

Vickie Buller, Independent

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE WARD 3

No candidates have qualified

VERNON PARISH

DERIDDER MAYOR

Misty Clanton, no party

Mike Harper, no party

LEESVILLE MAYOR

Richard "Rick" Allen, other

NEW LLANO MAYOR

No candidates have qualified

NEW LLANO CHIEF OF POLICE

No candidates have qualified

ANACOCO CHIEF OF POLICE

Mike Martin, D

Michael Sanders, R

Jerry Waller, R

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

Michelle Bennett, D

Narayan "MK" Dokwal, no party

Michael Harris, D

Vincent Labue, Independent

Chance Lewis, R

Billy Spikes, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL AT LARGE (two to be elected)

Alice Guess, D

William "Coach" Thomas, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

No candidates have qualified

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Willie Kennedy, D

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

"Danny Dowd," D

Nicole Ybarra, no party

LEESVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Phillip Hunt, D

Anthony "Tony" Shapkoff, D

DERIDDER CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Keith Hooper, R

NEW LLANO TOWN COUNCIL (five to be elected)

Charlotte Cooper, D

Terry Speicher, R

Voter information may be found at geauxvote.com.

For more information on the qualifying and election dates, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.