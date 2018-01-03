Aggie Day set for Lacassine High School's FFA

A cow milking demonstration, stick horse rodeo, and pet show: those are just a few of the highlights of Saturday's Aggie Day happening in Lacassine on the grounds of Lacassine High School.

The purpose of Aggie Day is to allow students who exhibit livestock to have a “scrimmage” of sorts to prepare for the upcoming spring livestock show season.



Students may exhibit their market steers, beef cattle, dairy cattle, market pigs, breeding and market lambs, and breeding and market goats. These animals are judged on their conformation and structure.



Exhibitors will also compete in showmanship, where they are judged based upon how they interact and handle their animal in the show ring.



Aggie Day is the biggest fundraiser for the Lacassine FFA chapter, with members constructing projects in the school shop to be sold either in a live or silent auction. Some items available include coffee tables, benches, and crosses. Proceeds on this day help students travel to the State and National FFA Conventions, leadership camp, and compete in numerous livestock, mechanics, and speaking contests throughout the year.

The full morning of activities kicks off Saturday, January 6 at Lacassine High School with animal weigh-ins starting at 7:30 A.M. The livestock show begins at 9:00 A.M., followed by a pet show that is open to anyone wanting to show off their domesticated animal, then a stick horse rodeo, and cow milking demonstration.

There is no entry fee for Aggie Day, but bring your money for the fundraising auction and the $7 plate lunches.

FFA is the largest organization for high school students interested in agriculture in the world, with just under 10,000 members in Louisiana alone.



