WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Kidnapping suspect still at large

We're learning more about the connection a kidnapping suspect has to Southwest Louisiana.

Republicans passed their biggest tax reform bill last month promising it would help millions of people save money. Inside the bill was a measure that could help those in the beer and wine industry.

It's been a long time coming but construction is finally underway on a new apartment building in downtown Lake Charles.

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks' water pressure is still not up to par, according to manager from the plant.

If you still haven't wrapped your pipes, you could be at risk as the freezing temperatures continue here in Southwest Louisiana.

Given recent freezing temperatures, Waste Management wants to remind people that waste containers should *not* be used as shelter from winter conditions.

Plus, if you have Christmas plants left over after the holidays, you might be wondering if you can replant that poinsettia.

And after a busy holiday season, are you ready to take a vacation and get away from it all? Southwest Airlines is offering fares as low as $59 to select destinations.

In weather, clouds will remain through early Wednesday morning but should clear before sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and likely the 10s in many areas. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

