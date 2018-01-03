WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Kidnapping suspect still at large - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Kidnapping suspect still at large

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

We're learning more about the connection a kidnapping suspect has to Southwest Louisiana.

Republicans passed their biggest tax reform bill last month promising it would help millions of people save money. Inside the bill was a measure that could help those in the beer and wine industry. 

It's been a long time coming but construction is finally underway on a new apartment building in downtown Lake Charles.

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks' water pressure is still not up to par, according to manager from the plant.

If you still haven't wrapped your pipes, you could be at risk as the freezing temperatures continue here in Southwest Louisiana.

Given recent freezing temperatures, Waste Management wants to remind people that waste containers should *not* be used as shelter from winter conditions. 

Plus, if you have Christmas plants left over after the holidays, you might be wondering if you can replant that poinsettia.

And after a busy holiday season, are you ready to take a vacation and get away from it all? Southwest Airlines is offering fares as low as $59 to select destinations.

In weather, clouds will remain through early Wednesday morning but should clear before sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and likely the 10s in many areas. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly