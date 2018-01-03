FEMA allowing churches to apply for hurricane disaster aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will now allow churches to apply for federal aid to help deal with damage from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The agency revised its policies so houses of worship would no longer be excluded from eligibility for FEMA aid.

The changes affect private nonprofit organizations that sustained damage from a major disaster on or after Aug. 23 or that had unresolved applications pending before the agency as of that date.

The assistance is limited to costs not covered by a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.

Three Texas churches severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year sued FEMA over the policy, accusing the agency of religious discrimination.

