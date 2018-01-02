Lake Area golfers help children's advocacy group

Mallard Cove's Men's Golf Association has donated $10,717 to the Children's Advocacy Center, a division of Family and Youth Counseling Agency, Inc., according to a news release from Family and Youth.

The golfers raised the money during the 40th annual Shine Flournoy Golf Tournament.

Family and Youth says the Children's Advocacy Center is a child-friendly facility designed to coordinate services for sexually or severely physically abused children.

