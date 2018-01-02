Downtown Lake Charles construction and events update

It's been a long time coming but construction is finally underway on a new apartment building in downtown Lake Charles.

It's happening at the old Sears lot at the corner of Ryan and Division.



Work is beginning on what should eventually be a six-story parking deck and 270-unit apartment building. The construction may be a nuisance for drivers because the westbound lane of Division Street will be closed while heavy machine operators are at work. Congestion is expected to last for about six months.

The entire apartment complex is expected to be complete in March of 2019. Speaking of downtown Lake Charles, dates have been finalized for a pair of events.



Winter Beer Fest will happen on Saturday, February 24th.

The annual Art Walk will take place on Friday, April 27th.

