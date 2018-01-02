Man sought in connection with missing Texas girls has long crimi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man sought in connection with missing Texas girls has long criminal history in Calcasieu

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A man being sought in connection with two missing Texas girls has a long criminal history in Calcasieu.

Terry Miles, 44, is also considered a person of interest in the death of the girls' mother.

Miles was once arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge in Calcasieu and is still considered a person of interest in a 2014 homicide and a 2015 rape case.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girls after their mother, Tonya Bates, was found dead in their home in Round Rock, Texas, Sunday.

The girls are believed to be with Miles and in grave danger, according to Texas officials.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret. Griffith was born on May 17, 2003, and is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a right nose stud and braces.

Bandera-Margaret was born on Jan. 31, 2010, and is 4-foot-5 inches tall. She is around 75 lbs, has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing unknown clothing.

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office officials say they've been dealing with Miles since 2006.

"He's a man well known amongst law enforcement for multiple cases of domestic abuse and drugs," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "He's the primary suspect in two cases still open."

Mancuso says Miles came to Sulphur from California in 2006 to live with his mother. - He was already on parole in California. 

Of the 12 arrests made by the Sheriff's Office and Sulphur police between 2009 and 2015, four arrests were for domestic abuse - he was charged in three of those cases.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says Miles was arrested for attempted second-degree murder..  

"He tried to strangle her and staged a potential suicide by trying to hang her with the sheet," Coats said.

The charges were dropped according to Coats because the witness was unable to testify.

TERRY MILES' CRIMINAL HISTORY IN CALCASIEU

November 2015 - Domestic abuse battery

  • Sulphur Police Department
  • Pleaded no contest to amended charge of simple battery on Sept. 7, 2016.
  • Sentenced to six months in parish jail.

August 2015 - Considered a person of interest in a third-degree rape in Sulphur

  • Sulphur Police Department

Aug. 8, 2014 - Simple battery

  • Calcasieu Sheriff's Office
  • Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted of other charges. 

July 24, 2014 - Methamphetamine possession

  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Charges rejected on May 4, 2015, after primary charges accepted

July 2014 - Person of interest in death of Pamela Parker, whose death was ruled a homicide

  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Parker was found dead in her home of Koonce Road in Sulphur
  • Case remains active

June 12, 2014 - Domestic abuse battery

  • Calcasieu Sheriff's Office
  • Sentenced on May 1, 2015, to one year in prison, four years suspended. Also sentenced to five years supervised probation.

Oct. 14, 2013 - Possession of stolen property, simple burglary, theft over $1,500

  • Calcasieu Sheriff Office
  • Sentenced on the charge of possession of stolen property on May 1, 2015, to four years in prison and five years supervised probation.
  • Charges of simple burglary and theft over $1,500 dropped.

Oct. 31, 2011 - Attempted second-degree murder

  • Sulphur Police Department
  • Charges dropped on Nov. 5, 2012

Sept. 19, 2013 - Pornography involving juveniles

  • Attorney General's Office
  • Charges dropped on May 1, 2015

July 28, 2011 - Domestic abuse battery

  • Sulphur Police Department
  • Sentenced on Aug. 23, 2011 to 90 days in the parish jail and one year supervised probation with special conditions

Dec. 9, 2009 - Domestic abuse battery

  • Calcasieu Sheriff's Office
  • Disposition unknown

April 15, 2009 - Resisting an officer, second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

  • Sulphur Police Department
  • Disposition unknown

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Oakdale turning off water at noon, other municipalities urging residents to conserve water

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-01-03 18:05:44 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

    Cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana are asking residents to conserve water.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    LEGAL CORNER: If I give birth to a baby while on a cruise, will there be unexpected costs?

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:19 PM EST2018-01-03 17:19:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

    QUESTION: My husband and I are thinking of taking a cruise. I am 30 weeks pregnant and we wanted to take the opportunity to relax and enjoy this time before our lives are changed by a new bundle of joy. While I believe there are medical doctors on the ship, if I deliver while on the cruise, should I be concerned about unexpected costs?

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures remain cold during the overnight hours through Saturday

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:16 PM EST2018-01-03 17:16:45 GMT
    Beautiful weather on ThursdayBeautiful weather on Thursday

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>

    For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly