Man sought in connection with missing Texas girls has long criminal history in Calcasieu

A man being sought in connection with two missing Texas girls has a long criminal history in Calcasieu.

Terry Miles, 44, is also considered a person of interest in the death of the girls' mother.

Miles was once arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge in Calcasieu and is still considered a person of interest in a 2014 homicide and a 2015 rape case.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girls after their mother, Tonya Bates, was found dead in their home in Round Rock, Texas, Sunday.

The girls are believed to be with Miles and in grave danger, according to Texas officials.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret. Griffith was born on May 17, 2003, and is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a right nose stud and braces.

Bandera-Margaret was born on Jan. 31, 2010, and is 4-foot-5 inches tall. She is around 75 lbs, has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing unknown clothing.

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office officials say they've been dealing with Miles since 2006.

"He's a man well known amongst law enforcement for multiple cases of domestic abuse and drugs," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "He's the primary suspect in two cases still open."

Mancuso says Miles came to Sulphur from California in 2006 to live with his mother. - He was already on parole in California.

Of the 12 arrests made by the Sheriff's Office and Sulphur police between 2009 and 2015, four arrests were for domestic abuse - he was charged in three of those cases.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says Miles was arrested for attempted second-degree murder..

"He tried to strangle her and staged a potential suicide by trying to hang her with the sheet," Coats said.

The charges were dropped according to Coats because the witness was unable to testify.

TERRY MILES' CRIMINAL HISTORY IN CALCASIEU

November 2015 - Domestic abuse battery

Sulphur Police Department

Pleaded no contest to amended charge of simple battery on Sept. 7, 2016.

Sentenced to six months in parish jail.

August 2015 - Considered a person of interest in a third-degree rape in Sulphur

Sulphur Police Department

Aug. 8, 2014 - Simple battery

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office

Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted of other charges.

July 24, 2014 - Methamphetamine possession

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Charges rejected on May 4, 2015, after primary charges accepted

July 2014 - Person of interest in death of Pamela Parker, whose death was ruled a homicide

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Parker was found dead in her home of Koonce Road in Sulphur

Case remains active

June 12, 2014 - Domestic abuse battery

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office

Sentenced on May 1, 2015, to one year in prison, four years suspended. Also sentenced to five years supervised probation.

Oct. 14, 2013 - Possession of stolen property, simple burglary, theft over $1,500

Calcasieu Sheriff Office

Sentenced on the charge of possession of stolen property on May 1, 2015, to four years in prison and five years supervised probation.

Charges of simple burglary and theft over $1,500 dropped.

Oct. 31, 2011 - Attempted second-degree murder

Sulphur Police Department

Charges dropped on Nov. 5, 2012

Sept. 19, 2013 - Pornography involving juveniles

Attorney General's Office

Charges dropped on May 1, 2015

July 28, 2011 - Domestic abuse battery

Sulphur Police Department

Sentenced on Aug. 23, 2011 to 90 days in the parish jail and one year supervised probation with special conditions

Dec. 9, 2009 - Domestic abuse battery

Calcasieu Sheriff's Office

Disposition unknown

April 15, 2009 - Resisting an officer, second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sulphur Police Department

Disposition unknown

