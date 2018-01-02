Humane Society issues weather advisory for pets and livestock

Prolonged sub-freezing temperatures have prompted the Humane Society of Louisiana to issue a statewide weather advisory concerning pets and livestock.

The Humane Society is urging people to bring their pets inside or provide some other suitable, warm shelter for them. They remind pet owners that animals are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia just like humans.

"Over the holidays weekend, when we experienced low double-digit temperatures and arctic blasts of cold weather, we were inundated with calls from concerned citizens from around the state, reportedly seeing dogs tied to trees with no shelter or other dogs given plastic carriers to protect them from the freezing cold," said Jeff Dorson, HSL Director. "We worked with half-a-dozen law enforcement and animal control agencies over the last few days to investigate the complaints and educate pet owners on their lawful responsibilities. We even had reports of water frozen in water bowls and pet birds left out in cages! We tell folks that if it's too cold for you to be out for long periods of time in this weather, the same rule applies to pets. We would like nothing more than for everyone to bring their pets in during this cold spell."

The Humane Society also urges livestock owners to provide shelter for their horses, cows, sheep and other farm animals. Owners should remember to provide sufficient feed to help keep animals at their normal body temperatures.

"If people observe any animal without proper shelter, we urge citizens to contact their local animal control department or law enforcement agency," adds Dorson.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.