Motorcyclist killed on New Year's Day on La. 27

A man from Terrebonne Parish was killed in a motorcycle accident on New Year's Day in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on La. 27 near Sam Vincent Road in Carlyss.

Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Daniel S. Shavor, 48, of Donner, was heading south on La. 27 when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motorcycle, causing him to be ejected.

Shavor, who was the sole occupant of the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Anderson said. At this time it is unknown if he was wearing a helmet.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Shavor and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the first fatal crash investigated by the Louisiana State Police in 2018.

