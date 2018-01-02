Some Lake Charles facilities closed due to freeze

The City of Lake Charles has announced several facilities are closed through Thursday due to freezing temperatures. Those facilities include:

Public restrooms located at Tuten Park

Public restrooms located at Lock Park

Public restrooms located at the Gill Street extension (Civic Center property)

Public restrooms located at the PPG Fountain (Civic Center property)

The Millennium Park restrooms and all other public facilities will remain open, according to a news release. The closures are part of an effort to protect pipes and water supplies. As temperatures rise on Thursday, the city expects the facilities to re-open.

