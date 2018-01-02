Mega Millions jackpot reaches $363 million

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is up to $363 million.

If you choose the cash option, that's $215 million. Either way, it's a ton of money.

Large jackpots are more common than they used to be. Mega Millions changed the way the game is played last October and they now offer more numbers to choose from, making the jackpot harder to hit and more likely to roll over to the next drawing.

The drawing is at 10 p.m. today.

For more information, visit mega millions.com.

