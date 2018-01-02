State Fire Marshal issues emergency alert due to record-breaking - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Fire Marshal issues emergency alert due to record-breaking cold

By KPLC Digital Staff
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, Jr. has issued an emergency alert in anticipation of the record-breaking cold and freezing temperatures across the state. According to the State Fire Marshal's Facebook page, Fire Marshal Deputies have responded to seven fire investigations during the past 12 hours. There has been one reported injury associated with these fires.

The State Fire Marshal's office asks that citizens remain alert and aware of the following safety precautions:

  • Each residential occupancy should have working smoke alarms in each sleeping area and outside of each sleeping area.
  • Heating devices should only be used for their intended use. Manufacturer's recommendation for safe use should be adhered to.
  • Check regularly on family, friends, and neighbors who may need assistance during these adverse weather conditions.
  • If using gas-fired heating devices, make sure that there is a functional carbon monoxide alarm installed in the home.

