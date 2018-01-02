Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras 2018 events

The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras events from Jan. 6 to Feb. 13:

Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu: 809 Kirby Street, 2nd Floor, Lake Charles. Come see the largest display of Mardi Gras costumes in the world, history of King Cakes and climb aboard a float! Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Group rates available. For more info, call 337-430-0043.

Motor Gras Car Show: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Kick off the season with the inaugural Motor Gras Car Show.

Twelfth Night: Saturday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. An enchanting evening with the 2017 royal courts of more than 60 krews making their last promenade, ushering in the 2018 season. There will be door prizes, music and dancing. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door. Children five and under are free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Krewe of Golden Years: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m. - noon, Lake Charles Civic Center. Senior citizens who have passed down Mardi Gras traditions celebrate the season with food and a Mardi Gras Ball. FREE to seniors 60 and up.

Community Dance: Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-8:30 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. FREE Mardi Gras dance presented by the City of Lake Charles and Community Inclusion.

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Chicken Run: Sunday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Follow the parade of horses, ATVs and floats along the Lake Charles Civic Center at 1 p.m. Enjoy a concert featuring Zydeco musicians beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, call 337-660-1050 or email lakecharleschickenrun@yahoo.com.

Lighted Boat Parade: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Be dazzled by the glowing boat parade on shimmering Lake Charles.

Merchants' Parade: Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. Local business leaders and social organizations take the streets on festive Mardi Gras floats from the Lake Charles Civic Center to Ryan Street, ending at Sale Road.

World Famous Cajun Extravaganza/Gumbo Cook-off: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. You will not want to miss this taste-from-every-pot event or the live, Southern and Cajun music that comes along with it. Admission is $5, and children 5 and under are FREE.

Krewe of Omega Parade: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Downtown Lake Charles.

Mystical Krewe of Barkus Parade: Saturday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m, Lake Charles Civic Center. Fantastically disguised canines parade in full Mardi Gras attire, all vying for the title of “Mystical Dog.” Entry fee applies.

Zydeco Dance: Saturday, Feb. 10, 3-5 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Live band playing Mambo and Zydeco. FREE admission.

Krewe of Illusions: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Celebrate Mardi Gras with the annual presentation of the Krewe of Illusions. Tickets are $40 orchestra (includes entrance to Ball immediately following presentation), formal attire required. $18 balcony reserved seating and $15 standard balcony seating, casual attire.

Taste De La Louisiane: Sunday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. A sampling of traditional Louisiana cuisine for a $10 admission fee.

Mardi Gras Madness 5k: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. The race starts at the Police Jury parking lot (corner of Lakeshore Drive and Gill Street). This point to point race coincides with the Mardi Gras Children's parade route. Enjoy food, King cake, music and beverages at the finish!

Children's Day: Sunday, Feb. 11, 12–3 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center. Old-time Louisiana culture, arts and crafts, Mardi Gras music and magic.FREE admission.

Children's Parade: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. A purple, green and gold parade for the young and young at heart.

Lundi Gras Day Party: Monday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m. at Blue Martini, Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles. Hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters, this masked party (cocktail attire) will feature a variety of Cajun dishes, cocktails and music by the New Native Brass Band. Tickets cost $75.

Royal Gala: Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. The “Cinderella" moment of the season features the 2018 courts of more than 60 krewes with kings, queens, royal dukes and duchesses, captains, courtesans and jesters. Tickets are $6 in advance or $7 at the door. Children 5 and under are FREE.

Second Line Stroll: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. Area groups strut their Mardi Gras spirit down Ryan Street to the tunes of Mardi Gras music in this walking parade.

Jeeps on Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2 p.m., Downtown Lake Charles. In conjunction with Seven Slots Society, jeep lovers unite to roll down Ryan Street in this jammin' jeep parade.

Motor Gras Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 3 p.m, Downtown-Midtown, Lake Charles. View hot rods, classics and motorcycles as they cruise down Ryan Street.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m., Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. More than 100 elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Display: The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau is inviting the community to bedazzle their shoeboxes to usher in the Mardi Gras season at the bureau’s Welcome Center located at 1205 North Lakeshore Drive. Floats will be received on Friday, January 12, from 3-4:30 pm at the Bureau. Judging will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, with the awards ceremony at noon. Shoebox floats will remain on display at the bureau through Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the People’s Choice Award will also be presented at 10 a.m, same day. For a list of prizes, registration form and more details on the contest, visit www.visitlakecharles.org/shoebox or contact Cindy Johnson at 337-502-4351 or cjohnson@visitlakecharles.org.

Iowa

Iowa Chicken Run: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m.The chicken run starts and ends at the KC Hall and runs west down Hwy. 90. Ride a float, catch a chicken and finish with some gumbo and live music for a toe-tapping good time.

Sulphur

City of Sulphur Mardi Gras Parade: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., Cypress Street to South Huntington Street.

King Cake Taste-Off: Saturday, Feb. 3, 3 p.m., Henning Cultural Center. Local bakeries compete to take first place in a variety of categories. The King Cake Taste-off is free to the public, so come taste the best King Cakes that Southwest Louisiana has to offer and cast your vote for the People's Choice award!

Vinton

Vinton Mardi Gras Celebration: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m - 4 p.m., Downtown Vinton. Knights of Columbus will host a gumbo cook-off at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m., at Vinton Middle School and end at Knights of Columbus Hall, where gumbo judging will begin at 2 p.m. FREE gumbo tasting begins after the judging.

