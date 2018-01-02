FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hard freezes on the way for Southwest Louisiana

Temperatures will remain below freezing most of the day and are starting off brutally cold this morning with air temperatures around 20 and wind chill values ranging from 9 to 13 degrees areawide. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 AM for all of Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will only warm to above freezing for about 3 to 5 hours before falling back to below 32 after sunset.

Clouds will thicken up through the day as an upper level disturbance moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico, with moisture too limited for any rain or snow showers over Southwest Louisiana today despite the clouds. Clouds will move out late tonight, setting for another brutally cold night with calmer winds. Temperatures should drop down into the upper teens to lower 20s for morning temperatures again Wednesday morning.

Another reinforcing dry front moves through mid-week and keep our area locked in a very cold pattern through Friday. Hard freezes will continue through Friday morning before a big warm-up returns over the weekend thanks to onshore winds returning highs back into the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday and above freezing temperatures for lows. A chance of showers also returns Sunday and Monday ahead of another front, although no extreme cold will follow the passage of next week’s front with temperatures back to near normal for this time of year with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

