WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Diaper drive

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The newly passed Federal Tax Reform Act is expected to help millions of people save large chunks of cash this year on their tax returns.

20 new or rewritten laws in Louisiana are now officially on the books in Louisiana.

Texas authorities say two girls are in grave danger and could be with a man with ties to Southwest Louisiana.

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe were celebrating the arrivals of new babies as Kristie Roddy of Southwest Louisiana.

One Lake Area nonprofit is hoping to make a difference for single parents across the area.

According to a new study, millions of Americans can't afford their rent. In fact, nearly half of renters can’t afford their rent.

Plus, Texas is suspending saltwater fishing along parts of the Gulf Coast to protect coastal species as temperatures plunge below freezing.

And a Westlake girl decided to surprise her dad with a puppy for Christmas but never imagined the two would go viral on Twitter.

In weather, today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s! The wind will still be a bit of an issue with winds of 5 to 10 mph giving wind chills in the mid-20s to the low 30s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.