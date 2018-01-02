WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Diaper drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Diaper drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The newly passed Federal Tax Reform Act is expected to help millions of people save large chunks of cash this year on their tax returns.

20 new or rewritten laws in Louisiana are now officially on the books in Louisiana.

Texas authorities say two girls are in grave danger and could be with a man with ties to Southwest Louisiana.

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe were celebrating the arrivals of new babies as Kristie Roddy of Southwest Louisiana.

One Lake Area nonprofit is hoping to make a difference for single parents across the area.

According to a new study, millions of Americans can't afford their rent. In fact, nearly half of renters can’t afford their rent.

Plus, Texas is suspending saltwater fishing along parts of the Gulf Coast to protect coastal species as temperatures plunge below freezing. 

And a Westlake girl decided to surprise her dad with a puppy for Christmas but never imagined the two would go viral on Twitter.

In weather, today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s! The wind will still be a bit of an issue with winds of 5 to 10 mph giving wind chills in the mid-20s to the low 30s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

  SWLA first baby of the year

  Diaper drive underway for single parents across SWLA

    One Lake Area nonprofit is hoping to make a difference for single parents across the area. 'Pink Life' is collecting donations of diapers and wipes for the entire month for its upcoming community baby shower that will be held in the springtime.

  Westlake father receives Puppy Cam pup for Christmas

    For over a year now KPLC has been helping animals find a home through our Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam on Facebook. Recently a woman decided to adopt a dog she saw on puppy cam, and surprise her father with it for Christmas. She never imagined her father's happiness would garner so much attention on social media. "I opened the door and my first reaction was what is that," said Michael Lanham. "And then when I realized she had a bi...

