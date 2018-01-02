Diaper drive underway for single parents across SWLA

One Lake Area nonprofit is hoping to make a difference for single parents across the area.

‘Pink Life’ is collecting donations of diapers and wipes for the entire month for its upcoming community baby shower that will be held in the springtime.

The diapers and wipes don't just benefit the community baby shower, these baby items also go to help with the program 'Pink Life' hosts throughout the year.

Anything from baby wipes, baby snacks, baby powder and anything you can think of that will benefit a baby will be accepting.

The group’s executive director Ryan Clemons says the goal of the nonprofit is to provide educational and empowering classes throughout the year aimed at educating and empowering single parents.

And, as single parents attend the classes, they earn points to receive diapers and wipes free of charge.

You can drop off donations at Scarborough's Salon & Day Spa located at 3625 Nelson Rd. in Lake Charles.

