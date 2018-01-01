SWLA first baby of the year

A new year brings a new life.

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe were celebrating the arrivals of new babies as Kristie Roddy of Southwest Louisiana.

Just before 2 a.m., the mother of three gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Cutter James Wolfe.

“He’s the first one born in Calcasieu Parish and it’s new years”. " Jeromey Fontenot, baby cutter’s older brother expresses. “Its just so crazy".

After the excitement of the 2018 countdown, the family rushed to be by Roddy side.

“I have my cousins here. I have my family here. It feels so amazing,” says Fontenot.

Mother and baby are getting much-needed rest but Roddy says she is excited about her new addition and can't wait to bring her baby boy home.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.