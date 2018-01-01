Jeff Davis Central Waterworks District without water - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks District without water

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks experienced an electrical issue at their main plant causing the system to lose power completely.

The entire district is currently out of water and under a boil advisory until further notice.

Jeff Davis Central Waterworks is currently working to fix the issue, and KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive information.

