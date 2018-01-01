Child abduction suspect has ties to SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Child abduction suspect has ties to SWLA

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Two missing girls are believed to be in grave danger and with a man who has ties to Southwest Louisiana, according to Texas authorities. 

Terry Miles, 44, has a long criminal history, and was arrested in Sulphur on second-degree murder charges in 2011. 

Miles is wanted in connection with the abduction of two young girls from Round Rock Texas, and he is also a person of interest in the suspicious death of a Round Rock woman. 

Miles is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Miles wears glasses and has a beard,

Authorities are also looking for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret. Griffith was born on May 17, 2003 and is 5 feet tall. She is around 100 lbs, has light brown hair and brown eyes. She has a right nose stud, braces and is wearing unknown clothing.

Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret was born on Jan. 31, 2010, and is 4 feet 5 inches tall. She is around 75 lbs, has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing unknown clothing.

Miles is driving a gray, 2017, Hyundai, Accent with a Texas license plate JGH9845.

The suspect was last heard from in Round Rock, Texas on Dec. 30. 

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516 or local authorities.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

