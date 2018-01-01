Child abduction suspect has ties to SWLA

A new year brings a new life.More >>
One Lake Area nonprofit is hoping to make a difference for single parents across the area. ‘Pink Life’ is collecting donations of diapers and wipes for the entire month for its upcoming community baby shower that will be held in the springtime. Watch @KPLC7News this morning starting at 5:30 to find out how you can help single parents in our area by donating #diapers. #PinkLife #SWLA pic.twitter.com/gwWRYDJfeD — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKPLC) January 2, 2018 ...More >>
For over a year now KPLC has been helping animals find a home through our Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam on Facebook. Recently a woman decided to adopt a dog she saw on puppy cam, and surprise her father with it for Christmas. She never imagined her father's happiness would garner so much attention on social media. "I opened the door and my first reaction was what is that," said Michael Lanham. "And then when I realized she had a bi...More >>
Jeff Davis Central Waterworks experienced an electrical issue at their main plant causing the system to lose power completely. The entire district is under a boil advisory until further notice. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Pride of McNeese Marching Band continues it's tour of London, performing in front of city residents and tourists visiting the city for the holidays. The 127 band members and the Cowgirl Kickers were invited by London officials to march in the city's New Year's Day Parade Monday morning. The band has toured London and performed for audiences in front of Trafalgar Square, playing popular songs like "Jolie Blon" and "Dancing Queen." The Pride of McNeese is sche...More >>
