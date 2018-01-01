Winter driving tips for SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winter driving tips for SWLA

With Southwest Louisiana dealing with sub-freezing temperatures, getting on the road can be dangerous.

Before you head out the door, consider keeping yourself, your family, and other drivers safe by going over a few tips.

These are a few excerpts from AAA’s Winter Driving Tips:

  • While “warming” up a car makes those first few minutes on the road more comfortable, remember never to warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.
     
  • Tire pressure can drop dramatically in cold weather. Make sure all your tires (including your spare) are properly inflated.
     

     
  • If driving on any slippery surface, do not use cruise control.
     
  • To accelerate, apply the gas slowly to gain traction and avoid skidding. Same goes for coming to a stop – remember, it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
     
  • Increase the distance between you and other vehicles on the road.

