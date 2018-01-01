Winter driving tips for SWLA

With Southwest Louisiana dealing with sub-freezing temperatures, getting on the road can be dangerous.

Before you head out the door, consider keeping yourself, your family, and other drivers safe by going over a few tips.

These are a few excerpts from AAA’s Winter Driving Tips:

While “warming” up a car makes those first few minutes on the road more comfortable, remember never to warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.



Tire pressure can drop dramatically in cold weather. Make sure all your tires (including your spare) are properly inflated.





If driving on any slippery surface, do not use cruise control.



To accelerate, apply the gas slowly to gain traction and avoid skidding. Same goes for coming to a stop – remember, it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.



Increase the distance between you and other vehicles on the road.

