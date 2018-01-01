Happy New Year! What are you hoping to accomplish in 2018? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Happy New Year! What are you hoping to accomplish in 2018?

Happy 2018! (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC) Happy 2018! (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The New Year is here and many are checking their resolutions list and checking it twice in hopes of making a difference in their lives.

Residents across Southwest Louisiana say they're ready to take on 2018 and are more than happy to say goodbye to these things in 2017. 

"Ready to say goodbye to the trials and tribulations of 2017," said Irving Bush.

"All the stress and everything," said Randilyn Bowman. "My attitude."

"My flooded house," said Alyssa Smith. "Ready to move over [Lake Charles] here and get my new start."
 
Some people even chimed in on Facebook saying they're ready to say goodbye to the year itself, another person said their head cold, here's hoping they feel better soon; Last but not least, one viewer said the traffic in the Lake Area but added it was probably wishful thinking. 

And these individuals are ready to accomplish big things.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming my new baby," said expecting mom Holly Luke.

"Thinking about less sugar," Jennifer Hatten said. "But that's not a promise."

"I was to get my high school GED and become a paramedic," added Bowman.

"Start a family," Bush said smiling.

"Of course, advances in work and a fresh new start," said Smith. 

"New occupation, something new for me," said Andrew Dumas. "I am hopeful 2018 will bring much success."

Whether your resolution involves a health kick they would love to turn into a habit or a financial cleanup to ensure you're getting the most out of their paycheck; Whatever the case may be people are hoping to have a successful and happy New Year.  

"Be kind to others and try to help out the community," said Hatten.

"Keep it simple," added Smith. "Don't worry so much that's what I did last year and I'm not doing that this year."

"Always stay positive about everything and keep an open mind," said soon-to-be-mom Luke. 

"Stay positive," Bush agreed. "Speak everything into existence. If you say it, it's going to happen."

And believe it or not, several children had something to say about 2018.

"For this New Year, I am looking forward to new opportunity and success," said 7th-grader Andrew Dumas, Jr. 

"Get good grades," said Reina Petry. "Don't get in trouble."

"Hope to get better grades," Alyse Istre said. 

Here's hoping you and your family have a Happy New Year. 

