Bethel Christian School in Jennings will reopen Wednesday January 3

For the rest of today, expect lots of sunshine and little to no clouds. We will not see any rain today. Temperatures will be warming up today and will eventually get into the 40s this afternoon. Do not think that we are done with the cold weather through. We will cool right back down into the freezing temperatures overnight. Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 20s, so we will be back to freezing. There is a Hard Freeze Warning in place tonight.