WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Vernon Parish cold case

By KPLC Digital Staff
Pamela Miller (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) Pamela Miller (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A plane carrying 10 Americans and two local crew members crashed Sunday in Costa Rica, killing all on board.

Texas authorities are looking for two girls they believe to be in grave or immediate danger this morning.

More than 20 new or re-written state laws take effect today.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a 1989 cold case homicide.

Plus, it looks as if Louisiana's sugarcane grinding season is going to extend well into January. 

And the "Pride of McNeese" Marching Band will be performing in the London New Year's Day parade this morning.

In weather, Monday highs will only be in the mid-30s and it will be windy. Meaning, it will have a major wind chill factor throughout the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

