Vernon Sheriff asking for help solving 1989 cold case homicide

Freezing temperatures are getting ready to hit Southwest Louisiana and many are getting prepared. Stine Assistant Manager Brooks Bertrand has seen many customers coming in looking to gear up for the winter weather. "It's always good that people are preparing," said Bertrand. So much so that the store is completely out of materials to cover pipes for your home.More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation of an unsolved 1989 homicide. VPSO is looking into possible leads in the homicide of Pamela Miller, 23, of Leesville, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Miller's is the second case being investigated by a VPSO team formed...More >>
The Pride of McNeese Marching Band continues it's tour of London, performing in front of city residents and tourists visiting the city for the holidays. The 127 band members and the Cowgirl Kickers were invited by London officials to march in the city's New Year's Day Parade Monday morning. The band has toured London and performed for audiences in front of Trafalgar Square, playing popular songs like "Jolie Blon" and "Dancing Queen." The Pride of McNeese is sche...More >>
Lyft is providing discounted rides to Lake Charles passengers on New Year's Eve. The ridesharing company is partnering with the Southwest Beverage Company in Lake Charles to offer passengers a $10 coupon, which is accessible using the promo code "BUDLIGHTSAFE1718."More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound at the Opelousas Street exit due to a vehicle accident. An 18-wheeler jackknifed at the exit, according to LCPD.More >>
