Vernon Sheriff asking for help solving 1989 cold case homicide

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation of an unsolved 1989 homicide.

VPSO is looking into possible leads in the homicide of Pamela Miller, 23, of Leesville, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Miller's is the second case taken on by a VPSO team formed to investigate cold case homicides in the parish - the first case being the 1980 murder of 15-year-old Mary Darlene Howard.

Regarding the second case: Miller's family reported her missing on May 30, 1989, after she didn't return home from the Instant Replay Lounge in Leesville. She was last believed to be in the area of Hwy 117 and Gill Hunt Road in Leesville around 11:30 p.m. on May 29, according to VPSO.

Miller may also have been seen just prior to that, at Leebo’s on Hwy 28, using a pay phone.

Miller’s vehicle was located on May 30 and recovered by her family members. A hunter discovered Miller's remains in a remote location on Hwy 118 in Sabine Parish on Nov. 24, 1989, according to VPSO.

Miller had been employed at Burger King and Ford’s Cleaners in Leesville at the time of her disappearance.

VPSO urges anyone with information regarding the death of Pamela Miller to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan or Detective Jerry Twyman at 337-238-7248.

VPSO also is attempting to locate family members of Miller's.

