Pride of McNeese Band performs in London's Trafalgar Square

LONDON -

The Pride of McNeese Marching Band continues its tour of London, performing in front of city residents and tourists visiting the city for the holidays.

The 127 band members and the Cowgirl Kickers were invited by London officials to march in the city's New Year's Day Parade Monday morning.

The band has toured London and performed for audiences in Trafalgar Square, playing popular songs like "Jole Blon" and "Dancing Queen."

The Pride of McNeese is scheduled to be the first band to appear in tomorrow morning's parade.

Here in the U.S., you can catch coverage of the London New Year's Day parade on RFD TV or at the official parade website. It starts at 6 a.m. our time, New Year's Day.

